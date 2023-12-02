American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS.

American Woodmark Trading Up 15.4 %

AMWD opened at $83.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.29. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $84.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Woodmark by 245.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Woodmark by 41.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 763.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.