AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Up 10.4% in November

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 554,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Benchmark downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 2.1 %

AMN stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.21. 631,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,564. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $124.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.