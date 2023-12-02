APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Short Interest Update

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 131.9% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49,313 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

APi Group Stock Up 2.3 %

APG traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. 2,162,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,530. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. APi Group has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

