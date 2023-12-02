Arbitrum 1-Day Volume Hits $282.62 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $282.62 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002804 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.04235037 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 611 active market(s) with $217,491,923.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

