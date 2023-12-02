ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 57.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,953. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a market cap of $905.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.38. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $33.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 24.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.63%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

