Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.29

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and traded as low as $33.26. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 7,476 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $726.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

