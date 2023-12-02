Assura Plc (AGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.82 on January 10th

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Assura Stock Up 2.4 %

AGR stock opened at GBX 45.28 ($0.57) on Friday. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 38.38 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 58.25 ($0.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -754.67, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Assura from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 53 ($0.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Assura from GBX 49 ($0.62) to GBX 51 ($0.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital initiated coverage on Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assura currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.25 ($0.71).

Insider Activity at Assura

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £324.90 ($410.38). Insiders acquired a total of 1,409 shares of company stock valued at $62,652 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

