Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Update

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,900 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 531,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Athira Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ ATHA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. 156,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,722. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). On average, research analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
