Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Update

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,900 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 531,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Athira Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. 156,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,722. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). On average, research analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

