ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,700 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 172,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. 70,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. ATN International has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $50.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $191.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -87.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ATN International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ATN International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ATN International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ATN International by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

