AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Up 18.2% in November

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 44.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 39.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 904,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after acquiring an additional 254,655 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $36.57. 1,025,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,499. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATRC

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.