Aura Minerals Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:ORAAF)

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
Aura Minerals Price Performance
Shares of ORAAF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.33. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448. Aura Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.
About Aura Minerals
