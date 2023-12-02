Aura Minerals Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:ORAAF)

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

Shares of ORAAF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.33. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448. Aura Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

