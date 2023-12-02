Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 7.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 921,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,916,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 49.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 407,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 135,442 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 352,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,478 shares during the last quarter. 54.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurora Technology Acquisition alerts:

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.95 during trading hours on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,321. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

Featured Articles

