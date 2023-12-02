Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 21,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.94. 1,647,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,589. The company has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.77. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,820,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,341 shares of company stock valued at $30,002,101 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

