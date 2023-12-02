Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $878.65 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.63 or 0.00017055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $878.65 million and $50.09 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,436,941 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.52860591 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 380 active market(s) with $64,315,664.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

