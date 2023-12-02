Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Short Interest Down 22.0% in November

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,197.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Axonics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Axonics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 399,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after buying an additional 170,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. 642,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.30. Axonics has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $71.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AXNX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

