Balancer (BAL) Hits Market Cap of $211.71 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $3.94 or 0.00009955 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $211.71 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Balancer Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 60,453,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,767,829 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

