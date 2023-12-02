Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 389,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,771.0 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLMIF remained flat at $7.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, Financial Management, and Other segments.

