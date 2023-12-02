Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 389,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,771.0 days.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLMIF remained flat at $7.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $8.68.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile
