Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Down 18.9% in November

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOTJ

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 17,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991. Bank of the James Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.