Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 88,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Bank7 Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BSVN traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $225.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.56. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.18). Bank7 had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Bank7

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 3,755.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

