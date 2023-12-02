Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 88,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Bank7 Stock Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:BSVN traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $225.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.56. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $30.86.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.18). Bank7 had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 3,755.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.
BSVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
