Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.5 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
OTCMKTS BTDPF remained flat at $6.40 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
