Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.5 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTDPF remained flat at $6.40 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

