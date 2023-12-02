Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 50,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.92. 48,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,112. The company has a market cap of $734.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $111.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average of $92.85.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Activity

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 290 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

