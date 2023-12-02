Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Update

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 104,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,021,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 257,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 350,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 241,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.35.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

BLCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 398,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,289. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.68 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

