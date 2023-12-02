BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Update

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BayFirst Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

BAFN stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 5,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749. BayFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.30.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $23.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

