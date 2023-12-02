BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Up 0.2 %

BBSEY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 37,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,681. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

