BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
BB Seguridade Participações Stock Up 0.2 %
BBSEY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 37,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,681. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36.
About BB Seguridade Participações
