BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BDO Unibank Trading Down 1.4 %

BDOUY stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. 12,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. BDO Unibank has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.0848 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. It offers checking, savings and time deposit, and foreign currency accounts, as well as other services, such as telegraphic transfer, safe deposit box, and night depository services; and consumer loans, merchant and ATM services, and agency banking services.

