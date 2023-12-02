Beldex (BDX) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Beldex has a total market cap of $274.05 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,167.80 or 0.05486489 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00057155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00024380 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,100,794 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,360,794 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

