Beldex Trading Down 10.4% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $274.52 million and $2.62 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,154.17 or 0.05480376 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00056827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00024602 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015653 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,095,944 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,355,944 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

