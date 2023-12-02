Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Belite Bio by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Belite Bio Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLTE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 216,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,372. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

