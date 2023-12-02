Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Down 28.2% in November

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 46,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Benitec Biopharma to $6.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BNTC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

