BEO Bancorp (BEOB) to Issue Dividend of $1.15 on December 15th

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.
BEO Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BEOB remained flat at $53.00 during midday trading on Friday. 131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53. BEO Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.
About BEO Bancorp
