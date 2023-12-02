BEO Bancorp (BEOB) to Issue Dividend of $1.15 on December 15th

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

BEO Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEOB remained flat at $53.00 during midday trading on Friday. 131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53. BEO Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

