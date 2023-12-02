Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Announces Earnings Results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Big Lots Stock Up 21.1 %
Shares of BIG stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $19.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIG shares. StockNews.com
upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.
