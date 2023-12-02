Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.99) earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Big Lots Trading Up 21.1 %

NYSE BIG opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BIG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 21.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Big Lots by 21.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 167.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 40.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Big Lots by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

