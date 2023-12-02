Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,830,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 19,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,601,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $29.46.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
