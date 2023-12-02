Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,830,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 19,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,601,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

