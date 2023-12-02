Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Up 36.9% in November

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,100 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the October 31st total of 418,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 955,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,452,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

NYSE BIO traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $307.00. 249,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,944. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

