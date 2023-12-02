Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Up 20.6% in November

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,100 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 257,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

BIOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 13.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. 205,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,483. The company has a market cap of $776.17 million, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.59 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

