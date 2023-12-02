Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.00. Bionik Laboratories shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Bionik Laboratories Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Robots, which include a suite of robotic rehabilitation products; InMotion ARM, an evidence-based intelligent interactive rehabilitation technology that senses patient movements and limitations; InMotion ARM/HAND, which provides support for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion Connect platform that consists of a hardware device connected to the InMotion Robot, as well as a subscription to InMotion Connect Pulse.

