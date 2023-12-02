Bitcoin Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $39,406.59 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $770.77 billion and approximately $15.90 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.95 or 0.00583533 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00126376 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00021051 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,559,350 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
