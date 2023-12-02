BITICA COIN (BDCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $347,077.81

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $424,546.68 and approximately $347,077.81 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00016874 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,476.23 or 0.99982745 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010845 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007993 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003829 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,030,742,224 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00002569 USD and is up 7.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $299,061.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.