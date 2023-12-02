BitTorrent-New Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $460.81 million and approximately $24.57 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002187 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002053 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003098 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002411 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000047 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $26,825,984.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.