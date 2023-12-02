BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the October 31st total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $416,617.39. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,685,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,592,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,452,016 shares of company stock worth $21,134,119.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 126,252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BCAT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,285. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $15.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

