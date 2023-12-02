BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 383,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackRock Capital Investment
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance
BKCC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,458. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $279.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.83%.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
Featured Articles
