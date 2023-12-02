BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 383,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 177,330 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 56,603 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 383,363 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 614,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 50,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 538,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKCC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,458. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $279.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.83%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

