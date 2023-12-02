Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Up 30.9% in November

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,700 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 371,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 596,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 180.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Up 4.1 %

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. 77,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $225.78 million, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.