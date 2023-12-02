BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $31.56. 104,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $35.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

