Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.0 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BORUF remained flat at $4.30 on Friday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Get Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.