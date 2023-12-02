Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Up 13.2% in November

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 918,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Brady Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $56.28. 333,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. Brady has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,009 shares of company stock valued at $614,424. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brady by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

