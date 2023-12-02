Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the October 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Brenmiller Energy stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 119,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,498. Brenmiller Energy has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

Brenmiller Energy’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, December 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Trading of Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd ( NASDAQ:BNRG Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.