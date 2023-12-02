Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the October 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Brenmiller Energy stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 119,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,498. Brenmiller Energy has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.
Brenmiller Energy’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, December 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 4th.
Brenmiller Energy Company Profile
Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.
