Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Up 34.0% in November

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Allan Jr. Bridgford bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,764 shares of company stock worth $97,833. Company insiders own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bridgford Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgford Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

BRID stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Bridgford Foods has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of -0.48.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.