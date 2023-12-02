Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Up 28.1% in November

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,700 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 428,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,404.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,324,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,354 shares of company stock worth $158,877. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Brightcove by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,966,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 218.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 342,866 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 47.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 128,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,054. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $108.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

