Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Up 28.1% in November

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,700 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 428,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,404.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,324,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,354 shares of company stock worth $158,877. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Brightcove by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,966,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 218.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 342,866 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 47.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Price Performance
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.
