Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Britvic Stock Performance
Shares of BTVCY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 863. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. Britvic has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $23.71.
Britvic Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.5477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.
