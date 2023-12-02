Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BTVCY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 863. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. Britvic has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.5477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BTVCY shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays upgraded Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Britvic in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 865 ($10.93) to GBX 870 ($10.99) in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

