Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Short Interest Down 28.7% in November

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:BRSH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.19. 1,166,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,191,013. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. Bruush Oral Care has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

Institutional Trading of Bruush Oral Care

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bruush Oral Care during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bruush Oral Care during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruush Oral Care Company Profile

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

